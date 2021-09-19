Menu

Comments

Crime

SIU investigating after man, 19, shot dead during exchange with police in Sault Ste Marie

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2021 10:35 am
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot this morning during an exchange with officers in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Special Investigations Unit says police were called to a home around 3:40 a.m. on reports of a domestic incident.

The SIU says that shortly after 4 a.m., an officer was shot and police fired at the man.

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after man suffers serious injuries in Brampton

The agency says the man was shot and died at the scene.

It says an officer was also taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The SIU says four investigators and two forensic investigators are looking into the incident.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
