Ontario reports 715 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Ontario is reporting 715 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 579,584.

Of the 715 new cases recorded, the data showed 440 were unvaccinated people, 44 were partially vaccinated people, 175 were fully vaccinated people and for 56 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Sunday’s report, 139 cases were recorded in Toronto, 59 in Peel Region, 68 in York Region, 56 in Ottawa, and 68 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The provincial death toll now stands at 9,653 as the province reported six new deaths. However, the ministry of health said one of those deaths occurred more than a month ago.

Meanwhile, 563,535 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is up by 708 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 6,396. Test positivity for Sunday was 2.3 per cent.

More than 29,906 additional tests were completed, while 12,330 remain under investigation.

Ontario reported 245 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (down by 84) with 182 patients in intensive care units (down by three) and 161 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 21,387,650 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 29,975. Of those, 11,100 were first doses and 18,875 were second doses.

In Ontario, 85 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and almost 78.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

