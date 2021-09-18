Menu

Crime

Father charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 1-year-old in Waterloo Region

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 18, 2021 3:58 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his one-year-old child, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Police said that around 9 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a home on Powell Road in Wellesley Township for reports of a disturbance.

Officers arrived and found a one-year-old child dead.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate another shooting in Kitchener

Police said the victim’s father, a 31-year-old man, was arrested and charged.

Officers are continuing to investigate but said they’re not looking for any additional suspects.

Police said they’ll have an increased presence in the area as they investigate.

Further information wasn’t immediately released.

