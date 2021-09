Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a van in the city’s west end Saturday afternoon.

According to a post on the Toronto police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue just before 2 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on what led to the collision.

Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.

COLLISION:

Lawrence Av W + Weston Rd

1:57pm

– motorcycle and van involved

– police are o/s

– motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased on scene

– the intersection in closed in all directions at this time

-anyone w/info/ dashcam contact @TrafficServices 416-808-1900#GO1791905

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 18, 2021

