Winnipeg man dead after pickup truck rear-ends semi-trailer

By Adrian McMorris Global News
Posted September 18, 2021 2:53 pm
A 51-year-old Winnipeg driver is dead after his truck crashed into a stopped semi-trailer on the South Perimeter Highway.

Police say on Sept. 17 just before 8 p.m., the driver was travelling east in his pickup when he collided with the semi-trailer which was stopped at a train crossing.

Read more: Woman arrested for impaired driving in highway crash that killed 86-year-old Sunday

According to police, the pickup driver was pronounced dead in hospital, while two occupants of the semi, a 22-year-old and a 23-year-old, did not sustain any injuries.

The RCMP Central Traffic Service and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating the incident.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba infrastructure minister announces construction of new interchange at busy Winnipeg intersection' Manitoba infrastructure minister announces construction of new interchange at busy Winnipeg intersection
Manitoba infrastructure minister announces construction of new interchange at busy Winnipeg intersection – Jun 29, 2020
