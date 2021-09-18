Winnipeg man dead after pickup truck rear-ends semi-trailer

Send this page to someone via email

A 51-year-old Winnipeg driver is dead after his truck crashed into a stopped semi-trailer on the South Perimeter Highway.

Police say on Sept. 17 just before 8 p.m., the driver was travelling east in his pickup when he collided with the semi-trailer which was stopped at a train crossing.

According to police, the pickup driver was pronounced dead in hospital, while two occupants of the semi, a 22-year-old and a 23-year-old, did not sustain any injuries.

The RCMP Central Traffic Service and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating the incident.

