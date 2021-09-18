Quebec reports 837 new COVID-19 cases, 75% of which are inadequately vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 837 new COVID-19 infections and three more deaths on Saturday.

Health officials said that of the new cases, 629 (roughly 75 per cent) are inadequately vaccinated — which means either not vaccinated or less than two weeks removed from a first dose.

21K doses ont été administrées hier dont plus de 1000 doses aux travailleurs de la santé, mais il faut continuer.

Il n’est jamais trop tard pour se faire vacciner, c’est la meilleure façon de se protéger et de protéger les autres. https://t.co/WWovvPMu6l — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) September 18, 2021

Authorities said 27 people were admitted to hospital on Friday. The number of people hospitalized due to the virus stands at 264, with 89 people in intensive care.

Public health said 21,000 more doses of the vaccine had been administered adding to the total of 12.8 million shots doled out in the province since the start of the immunization program.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said more than 1,000 health-care workers were vaccinated on Friday as the mid-October deadline to have all health-care workers in the province immunized approaches.

The percentage of people aged 12 and over who have received a first dose stands at around 88 per cent, while approximately 82 per cent of Quebec’s population has received a second dose.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases stands at 751. There have been 402,283 cases since the start of the pandemic and 11,321 deaths.

–With files from The Canadian Press

