Health

Ontario reports more than 800 COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 18, 2021 10:25 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario answers Alberta’s call for help amid 4th wave' COVID-19: Ontario answers Alberta’s call for help amid 4th wave
WATCH ABOVE: With its health-care system in crisis, Alberta has called on other provinces for help. Ontario says it will come to the province’s aid, but there are some concerns over what that will include. Matthew Bingley reports.

Ontario reported 821 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 578,869.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said of the new cases, 621 involve people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 200 are fully vaccinated individuals.

For comparison, last Saturday 857 cases were reported.

Ten additional deaths were also announced on Sept. 18, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,647. Officials said all of the 10 new deaths occurred within the past month.

A total of 562,827 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 655.

Read more: New details released on Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine certificates, non-compliance fines start at $750

More than 30,700 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 17,699,212 tests and 17,473 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.5 per cent, which is up slightly from Friday’s report when it was 2.4 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 3.5 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 185 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by nine), 126 of whom are on a ventilator (down by seven).

Elliott said of those in intensive care, 174 patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 11 are fully vaccinated.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 21,357,675 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 39,210. Of those, 15,203 were first doses and 24,007 were second doses.

In Ontario, nearly 85 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and almost 78.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 TDSB schools' COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 TDSB schools
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 TDSB schools
