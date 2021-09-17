Fiancé of missing woman Gabby Petito has now also disappeared: reports

The family of a Florida man who returned home from a cross-country road trip without his fiancé Gabby Petito says he is now also missing, according to multiple media reports.

Authorities in several states have been searching for 22-year-old Petito after her partner Brian Laundrie, 23, returned to Florida alone on Sept. 1. Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest in the missing person’s case, has refused to speak to police or the media except through statements from his lawyer.

On Friday, North Port Police went to the Laundrie home to speak with the family. But police spokesperson Josh Taylor told CNN that the family said they have not seen Brian since Tuesday.

“We’ve been trying all week to talk to his family, to talk to Brian, and now they’ve called us here on Friday, we’ve gone to the home, and they’re saying now they have not seen their son,” Taylor told anchor Chris Cuomo on Friday night.

“It is another twist in this story.”

"We have been trying all week to talk to his family, to talk to Brian, and now they have called us," says North Port, FL PIO Josh Taylor of Gabby Petito's fiancé. "We have gone to the home and they are saying that now they have not seen their son… it is another twist." pic.twitter.com/wSwFq2zRk8 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) September 18, 2021

The Laundrie family’s lawyer Stephen Bertolino said in a statement to ABC and other outlets Friday night that Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts are “currently unknown,” and that the FBI was removing property from the family home to help with their search for him.

“As of now the FBI is now looking for both Gabby and Brian,” the lawyer said.

Laundrie and Petito initially set out together in a van on a summer-long tour of national parks, in a journey that she aimed to document on her blog, Nomadic Statik. The couple were also documenting their trip on social media.

Petito’s family says they became worried about their daughter in late August, when she stopped showing up for her three-times-a-week FaceTime calls with her mom. Their last call was on Aug. 23 or 24.

Authorities say they last saw the couple together on video in Salt Lake City, where footage shows them checking out of a hotel on Aug. 24. Police say they were heading to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Laundrie showed up with the van at their shared home in Florida on Sept. 1. Petito was not in the car and Laundrie has not spoken publicly since.

4:46 Police bodycam footage shows Gabby Petito, fiancé pulled over before her disappearance Police bodycam footage shows Gabby Petito, fiancé pulled over before her disappearance

Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11, and has pleaded to Laundrie and his family to speak to police and provide any information that could help locate Petito. The Laundries, through their lawyer Bertolino, had refused to comply with those appeals until Friday.

Police in Moab, Utah, released bodycam video Thursday showing officers responding to an emotional Petito on the side of the road after a fight with Laundrie days before she was last heard from. No charges were filed but officers had the couple separate for the night.

Petito’s mother says she last heard from her daughter in a text message on Aug. 30, but she’s not convinced that her daughter wrote the message.

Bertolino has said that his client has “nothing to offer” in the case, and that he will remain “in the background” while the investigation unfolds.

“Intimate partners are often the first person law enforcement focuses their attention on in cases like this, and the warning that ‘any statement made will be used against you’ is true, regardless of whether my client had anything to with Ms. Petito’s disappearance,” Bertolino said in a statement on Thursday.

“Mr. Laundrie will continue to remain silent on the advice of counsel.”

Police have confiscated the couple’s van.

Petito is described as a blonde-haired, blue-eyed white woman with several tattoos. She stands five feet five inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

–With files from Global’s Josh Elliot

View image in full screen Gabby Petito, 22, is shown in this image taken in Zion National Park, Utah, on July 16, 2021. Gabby Petito/Instagram