Grand opening honours Lethbridge school’s namesake: ‘He’d be overjoyed’

Dr. Robert Plaxton Elementary School held its grand opening ceremony Friday, recognizing the school’s namesake.

Plaxton was the longest-serving superintendent in Lethbridge School Division history, and his son David believes having a school that bears his name is the best way to honour a man who dedicated his life to education.

“He did contribute a great deal to the schools, the teachers and especially the students in Lethbridge and in Alberta,” David said. “It’s just wonderful to see his legacy continued in such a great building.

"His legacy is that idea that every kid matters and every kid should be learning."

The school’s design includes elements involving renewable energy and sustainable resources, including solar panels that generate electricity. School division board chair Christine Light says those aspects will be used in the students’ education.

“We want them to be hands-on with experiencing it, hands-on growing an understanding of how sustainable resources affect our community and affect our world,” Light said.

Plaxton Elementary will relieve the pressure on two other schools within the division, which Light says were overcapacity.

“Now those schools — as well as this school — we have smaller class sizes, we have more rooms within our building for classes to explore and be creative with their spaces.”

David says the new building is the perfect representation of his father’s mantra, which was that every student should be given the opportunity to excel, with no child left behind.

“It’s really about a school that’s for kids and it’s an innovative, interesting school,” David said.

“Kids were so important to my dad and kids learning was so important to (him) and this is what this school represents.”

Plaxton helped open Nicholas Sheran Elementary, Lethbridge’s first school on the city’s west side and served as superintendent from 1973 to 1991.