New elementary school approved for west Lethbridge

The Lethbridge School Division has officially been approved to build a new elementary school in the community of Garry Station following a provincial announcement Wednesday.

The build is part of $268 million in provincial funding for new schools and education projects throughout the province, as part of the Alberta 2021 budget.

Christine Light, chair of the board for LSD, says a new school has been a top priority for the division for the last four years, as the population of students in west Lethbridge continues to grow beyond current capacity.

“The government of Alberta has heard our concerns and our advocacy has paid off, and they’re seeing the needs of the city of Lethbridge,” she said.

"(It's) great news for students, for families and for our community."

Currently, the division has four elementary schools on the west end of town, an area that has grown rapidly for several decades.

Light says this will become the largest elementary school in the city once it opens.

“The current one — Dr. Robert Plaxton — being built as well as Coalbanks, they were both 600-student capacity, and so we know that there is going to be continued growth on the west side, so we dreamed bigger,” she said.

“We applied for a 900-student capacity school.”

With the planning phase still ahead, the division expects construction on the new facility to begin in about two years, with the earliest possible opening in September 2025.

"This is all about the kids," Light added.

“They are going to have more space in the gym, more space in their learning commons, more space in their classrooms, and I’m just really excited for the opportunities they’re going to have.”

Wednesday’s announcement will also see the replacement and reconfiguration of Kate Andrews High School in Coaldale.