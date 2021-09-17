2nd man wanted for manslaughter in Gabriel Neil’s death: London police

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service announced Friday that it is seeking a 19-year-old man in connection with the death of first-year Western University student Gabriel Neil, 18.

Police say Haroun Raselma, 19, of London is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant of arrest for manslaughter.

Police have not released any photo or description of Raselma as of Friday afternoon.

Aliyan Ahmed, 21, of London is already facing a charge of manslaughter in the case and was released on bail Thursday following a court appearance.

The charges stem from an incident early Saturday morning near Western and Sarnia roads in which Gabriel Neil, an 18-year-old first-year health science student, was critically injured after being assaulted around 2 a.m.

Neil was transported to hospital in critical condition.

On Tuesday, police announced that Neil had died from his injuries and that Ahmed had been charged in connection with the case.

A statement issued by a representative of Neil’s family described the 18-year-old as a “gentle and kind soul who made friends wherever he went.”

“He was excited to be starting his first year of Kinesiology at Western and had aspirations of one day becoming a doctor,” the statement read.

— with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick.

