2nd man wanted for manslaughter in Gabriel Neil’s death: London police

The London Police Service announced Friday that it is seeking a 19-year-old man in connection with the death of first-year Western University student Gabriel Neil, 18.
Police say Haroun Raselma, 19, of London is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant of arrest for manslaughter.
Police have not released any photo or description of Raselma as of Friday afternoon.
Aliyan Ahmed, 21, of London is already facing a charge of manslaughter in the case and was released on bail Thursday following a court appearance.
The charges stem from an incident early Saturday morning near Western and Sarnia roads in which Gabriel Neil, an 18-year-old first-year health science student, was critically injured after being assaulted around 2 a.m.
Neil was transported to hospital in critical condition.
On Tuesday, police announced that Neil had died from his injuries and that Ahmed had been charged in connection with the case.
A statement issued by a representative of Neil’s family described the 18-year-old as a “gentle and kind soul who made friends wherever he went.”
“He was excited to be starting his first year of Kinesiology at Western and had aspirations of one day becoming a doctor,” the statement read.
— with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick.
Comments