Crime

2nd man wanted for manslaughter in Gabriel Neil’s death: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 17, 2021 5:00 pm
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

The London Police Service announced Friday that it is seeking a 19-year-old man in connection with the death of first-year Western University student Gabriel Neil, 18.

Police say Haroun Raselma, 19, of London is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant of arrest for manslaughter.

Read more: 21-year-old accused of manslaughter in death of Gabriel Neil released on bail

Police have not released any photo or description of Raselma as of Friday afternoon.

Aliyan Ahmed, 21, of London is already facing a charge of manslaughter in the case and was released on bail Thursday following a court appearance.

The charges stem from an incident early Saturday morning near Western and Sarnia roads in which Gabriel Neil, an 18-year-old first-year health science student, was critically injured after being assaulted around 2 a.m.

Read more: Western mourns loss of first-year student as man accused in his death appears in court

Neil was transported to hospital in critical condition.

On Tuesday, police announced that Neil had died from his injuries and that Ahmed had been charged in connection with the case.

A statement issued by a representative of Neil’s family described the 18-year-old as a “gentle and kind soul who made friends wherever he went.”

“He was excited to be starting his first year of Kinesiology at Western and had aspirations of one day becoming a doctor,” the statement read.

— with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick.

Investigations underway into deadly assault, alleged sexual violence at Western University
