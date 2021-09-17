Ballet Edmonton ramps up for major Home Tour fundraiser

After 18 months of little to no extra income, Ballet Edmonton has its biggest annual fundraising event happening over the weekend.

The BE Home Tour has been inspiring Edmontonians for the past seven years, highlighting home design enthusiasts, especially those looking for fresh ideas and inspiration, all while supporting local art organizations.

Ballet Edmonton Executive Director Sheri Somerville is happy to see the organization back in action.

“We lost all our fundraisers, we lost all our ticket revenue from all our shows. Of course we couldn’t get new sponsors because what were they sponsoring?” said Somerville.

“So we went to bare bones last year and our priority was keeping our dancers employed.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "So we went to bare bones last year and our priority was keeping our dancers employed."

Story continues below advertisement

The tour is not only to raise money for Ballet Edmonton but to support the dancers as well.

Coming off those 18 months of uncertainty, Chloe Bennett, an apprentice with Ballet Edmonton is excited to start a new season, with a new team.

“Being able to participate in that company life, being one of the dancers and being able to develop some relationships and friendships within the company is always special and important to me, so I’m excited for that too.”

Joining the team over the summer, it was nice to train and learn as a team again, she said.

“To take summer intensive with Ballet Edmonton, that was amazing. We were able to actually be in the studio and safely dance with each other and distance. It was amazing to see these dancers and their capabilities and what they can do,” Bennett said.

As for the tour and fundraiser, Bennett is thankful the community is coming together to make it all happen.

“You get to go and look at these beautiful homes and we get to benefit from the funding that’s then received. I think it’s just a great way to feel all included and to participate.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "You get to go and look at these beautiful homes and we get to benefit from the funding that's then received. I think it's just a great way to feel all included and to participate."

Story continues below advertisement

Each tour features five unique, private homes that celebrate stunning architecture, art and beauty throughout the home.

For those who purchased tickets, it’s a self-directed tour at your own pace over a two-day period between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tour patrons must be masked while touring inside each home.