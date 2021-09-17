Menu

Crime

Suspect sought in Winnipeg Transit assault, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 3:34 pm
Police are investigating an incident on a transit bus. View image in full screen
Police are investigating an incident on a transit bus. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating an assault that took place on a transit bus early Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street around 1:30 a.m., where they found an adult man injured on the bus. The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

Read more: Winnipeg police, transit interactions on the rise, but violence makes up small percentage

According to the investigation, police believe the man was involved in an altercation with another passenger, when he was assaulted with a weapon. The suspect then fled the scene.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police bust suspect in transit assault on senior' Winnipeg police bust suspect in transit assault on senior
Winnipeg police bust suspect in transit assault on senior
