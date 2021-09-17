Suspect sought in Winnipeg Transit assault, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating an assault that took place on a transit bus early Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street around 1:30 a.m., where they found an adult man injured on the bus. The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

According to the investigation, police believe the man was involved in an altercation with another passenger, when he was assaulted with a weapon. The suspect then fled the scene.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

