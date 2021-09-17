SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations return to double digits, 5 patients in ICU

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 1:48 pm
An intensive care bed is shown in The Ottawa Hospital. There are currently no COVID-19 patients in the city's ICUs, according to Ottawa Public Health. File photo. View image in full screen
An intensive care bed is shown in The Ottawa Hospital. There are currently no COVID-19 patients in the city's ICUs, according to Ottawa Public Health. File photo. Courtesy of The Ottawa Hospital

COVID-19 patients are filling more hospital beds in Ottawa to close out the week with a growing number now requiring intensive care.

Ottawa Public Health reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the number of active cases in the city to 477.

There are now 11 people in hospital locally with COVID-19, two more than the day before. Five COVID-19 patients are now in the intensive care unit, up from three on Thursday.

Click to play video: '‘We may run out of staff and intensive care beds’: Kenney’s dire warning as pandemic restrictions return to Alberta' ‘We may run out of staff and intensive care beds’: Kenney’s dire warning as pandemic restrictions return to Alberta
‘We may run out of staff and intensive care beds’: Kenney’s dire warning as pandemic restrictions return to Alberta

The vast majority of hospitalized patients are 40 or older, however one person in their 20s is also in the ICU.

A fourth COVID-19 outbreak was also declared at an Ottawa school on Friday.

Read more: High levels of COVID-19 vaccination reported among Ottawa-Carleton school board staff

École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité is now facing an outbreak with five cases confirmed and seven classes in isolation, according to the board.

There are now 13 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in the city.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported on Friday.

