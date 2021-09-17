Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations return to double digits, 5 patients in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 patients are filling more hospital beds in Ottawa to close out the week with a growing number now requiring intensive care.

Ottawa Public Health reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the number of active cases in the city to 477.

There are now 11 people in hospital locally with COVID-19, two more than the day before. Five COVID-19 patients are now in the intensive care unit, up from three on Thursday.

The vast majority of hospitalized patients are 40 or older, however one person in their 20s is also in the ICU.

A fourth COVID-19 outbreak was also declared at an Ottawa school on Friday.

École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité is now facing an outbreak with five cases confirmed and seven classes in isolation, according to the board.

There are now 13 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in the city.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported on Friday.

