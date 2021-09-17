Menu

Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes homeowner finds man sleeping in garage with fire lit: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 1:56 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested a man for trespassing at a home early Wednesday. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested a man for trespassing at a home early Wednesday. The Canadian Press file

A Durham region man faces trespassing and other charges following an incident in the City of Kawartha Lakes early Wednesday.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a residential property.

Police say a homeowner located a man who had lit a fire and was sleeping in the home’s garage.

The suspect left when confronted by the homeowner, police said, but was later located by officers.

David Harris, 46, of Durham, was arrested and charged with trespassing at night, mischief under $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer.

He was released from OPP custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 28.

However, OPP said he was transferred to Durham Region Police Service for a previous warrant (details not disclosed).

