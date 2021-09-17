Menu

Crime

2 youths charged after family targeted in hate-motivated attack during faith ceremony, Peel police say

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 3:07 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel police say two teenage boys have been charged in connection with a hate-motivated incident toward a Mississauga family that took place during a faith ceremony on Saturday.

Investigators said that around 5:30 p.m., a 44-year-old man and his family were conducting the ceremony in the area of Barbertown and Mississauga roads when two men approached and began shouting derogatory and hateful remarks towards them.

Police said the suspects also threw rocks at the man, who was able to get away with his family. However, investigators said the suspects continued to throw rocks as the family drove away, causing damage to their vehicle.

Read more: 2 men sought after family targeted in hate-motivated attack during faith ceremony, Peel police say

The man went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said his wife and two young children were not physically hurt.

On Friday, police said a 15- and 16-year-old boy were arrested. Both were charged with assault, assault with a weapon, mischief over $5,000 and mischief with bias.

The suspects cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both are scheduled to appear in a Brampton court at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 1-800–222-8477.

