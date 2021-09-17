Barrie residents asked to share what’s important to them for upcoming budget

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Barrie is asking residents to share what’s important to them through the budget allocator tool ahead of city’ 2022 budget.

“With the ongoing effects of COVID and the financial pressures facing our city, it’s more important than ever to understand the priorities of our residents when it comes to spending on city services,” Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said in a statement.

“The budget allocator tool allows residents to help council with the choices around these services — after all, it’s your money, so tell us how you want it spent and help us chart a course for Barrie’s future.”

Officials say the City of Barrie is continuing to face “aggressive financial pressures” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

This past year, council approved a 0.92 per cent tax increase, the lowest Barrie residents have seen in 20 years, to help provide financial relief through residents.

The online budget allocator tool allows residents to test spending options for many City of Barrie services.

Homeowners can also learn how the city invested their 2021 tax dollars with a personalized, estimated receipt that provides a breakdown of how their money was used.

1:53 Kingston Police Services Board discusses 2022 budget issues Kingston Police Services Board discusses 2022 budget issues