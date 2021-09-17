The former ‘Pink home’ in Pointe-Claire and the political jabs now getting tossed

Send this page to someone via email

With the municipal elections officially underway across Quebec, in Pointe-Claire political punches are already being thrown over the loss of long-standing historical buildings in the Village.

Mayoral candidate Tim Thomas came out swinging in an online video criticizing the current administration under John Belvedere for rolling out the “red carpet for developers.”

In the video, Thomas is seen standing in front of the site, where the century-old house known to residents as the “Pink home” used to be.

In June 2020, the structure was demolished without a permit by the current developer.

Thomas said this is a prime example of the fast-moving development that is sweeping across Pointe-Claire.

“Here we have a building that got knocked down and rebuilt without any disregard for environmental laws, zoning for heritage laws,” Thomas said.

Responding to the criticism, Belvedere said, “there was no one more shocked than me when I heard the building was demolished illegally.”

Belvedere said the developer was charged the highest fine possible according to what he described as outdated city bylaws.

Developer André Meloche, whose name is listed on the city’s evaluation rolls as the property’s present owner, was charged a fine of $25,000.

Belvedere said the bylaw has since been changed under his administration.

Now, anyone who demolishes a home without a permit faces a fine of $250,000.

A new development is currently taking shape in its place on the waterfront.

Meloche said the construction of the new home was necessary due to what he called “severe rot.”

He added the new structure follows all of the city’s regulations and will have the same look and façade as the previous one with a modern touch.

Thomas said Pointe-Claire is modernizing too quickly at the risk of losing its charm and history.

“My concern is too much of the development in Pointe-Claire is forcing citizens to adapt to the development. Where, in fact, the development should adapt to the citizens who is already there,” Thomas said.

He pointed to projects that he said seem to have gone up “overnight,” such as the demolition of the Pioneer bar in the village, and the Pointe-Claire forest slated to be a part of the future Fairview shopping centre.

“For every project that you see, that you think is going ahead fast, we have refused 10 times as many,” Belvedere said.

Belvedere said he aims to have a balance of heritage and modernization, adding that a number of projects currently underway were already on the table before coming to office.

Under his administration, Belvedere said he plans to add more homes and buildings to a list of protected heritage spaces.

“We’re going to highlight and we’re going to identify the homes of heritage and heritage interest that need to be protected strongly,” Belveder said.