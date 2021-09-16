COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 5th straight day of more than 400 cases

Send this page to someone via email

For the fifth time this week, Saskatchewan has reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, health-care officials added 439 new cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is up to 438 or 36.4 per 100,000 population.

Saskatoon reported 124 new cases and Regina reported 28.

One new death was also reported Thursday, with a total of 630 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are now 4,064 active cases in Saskatchewan.

Saskatoon continues to be the hot spot of the province with 1,025 cases reported active.

The under-12 age group reported the most new cases on Thursday with 97. The 20-to-29 age group followed close behind with 79 new cases, 67 of which are reported in residents who are unvaccinated.

There are 218 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 48 receiving intensive care.