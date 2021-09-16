SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 5th straight day of more than 400 cases

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 4:22 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID testing in Saskatchewan' COVID testing in Saskatchewan
Some in Saskatchewan are calling for more COVID-19 testing sites as wait times gradually increase. Others are wondering where the province would be if the vaccination rate was higher.

For the fifth time this week, Saskatchewan has reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, health-care officials added 439 new cases.

Read more: Mandatory indoor masking for Saskatchewan public indoor spaces Sept. 17

The seven-day average of daily new cases is up to 438 or 36.4 per 100,000 population.

Saskatoon reported 124 new cases and Regina reported 28.

One new death was also reported Thursday, with a total of 630 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Click to play video: 'Lessons learned from Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 health measures' Lessons learned from Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 health measures
Lessons learned from Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 health measures

There are now 4,064 active cases in Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon continues to be the hot spot of the province with 1,025 cases reported active.

The under-12 age group reported the most new cases on Thursday with 97. The 20-to-29 age group followed close behind with 79 new cases, 67 of which are reported in residents who are unvaccinated.

Read more: Regina city council hears report on proof of vaccination requirement

There are 218 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 48 receiving intensive care.

