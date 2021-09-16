SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

3rd Ottawa school placed in COVID-19 outbreak

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 1:41 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the virus on Thursday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the virus on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

New COVID-19 outbreaks are being added every day in Ottawa as the fourth wave of the pandemic sweeps across the city.

Ottawa Public Health reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the number of active cases in the city to 433.

A third school in Ottawa has now been declared in COVID-19 outbreak following the recent return to school.

A student and a staff member have both tested positive for the virus at Marius-Barbeau Catholic Elementary School, according to OPH.

All three schools currently facing COVID-19 outbreaks are among Ottawa’s French-speaking boards, which both started the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 31. Ottawa’s English-first schools went back on Sept. 7 in the case of the catholic board and on Sept. 9 for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

Another outbreak was also declared affecting a religious setting in Ottawa, the second such community institution to report an active outbreak.

Read more: High levels of COVID-19 vaccination reported among Ottawa-Carleton school board staff

There are currently 12 ongoing outbreaks in the city.

There are meanwhile nine people now in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, three of whom are in the intensive care unit.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported on Thursday.

