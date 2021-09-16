3rd Ottawa school placed in COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

New COVID-19 outbreaks are being added every day in Ottawa as the fourth wave of the pandemic sweeps across the city.

Ottawa Public Health reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the number of active cases in the city to 433.

A third school in Ottawa has now been declared in COVID-19 outbreak following the recent return to school.

A student and a staff member have both tested positive for the virus at Marius-Barbeau Catholic Elementary School, according to OPH.

All three schools currently facing COVID-19 outbreaks are among Ottawa’s French-speaking boards, which both started the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 31. Ottawa’s English-first schools went back on Sept. 7 in the case of the catholic board and on Sept. 9 for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

Another outbreak was also declared affecting a religious setting in Ottawa, the second such community institution to report an active outbreak.

There are currently 12 ongoing outbreaks in the city.

There are meanwhile nine people now in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, three of whom are in the intensive care unit.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported on Thursday.

