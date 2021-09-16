Winnipeg police investigating missing box of COVID-19 vaccine from supersite

Send this page to someone via email

The disappearance of a box of COVID-19 vaccine from the RBC Convention Centre supersite is being investigated by Winnipeg police as a possible theft.

The province said when it found the box was unaccounted for, it notified police.

The typical box size includes 450 doses, but it’s unclear if the missing box was full or not. Both types of vaccine available at the RBC site — Pfizer and Moderna — can last up to a month in the fridge.

Police confirmed they were aware of the incident and are investigating, but couldn’t provide any further details.

0:41 Manitoba’s COVID-19 /vaccine numbers – September 15 Manitoba’s COVID-19 /vaccine numbers – September 15

Advertisement