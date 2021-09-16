SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Winnipeg police investigating missing box of COVID-19 vaccine from supersite

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 12:29 pm
RBC Convention Centre. View image in full screen
RBC Convention Centre. Shane Gibson/Global News

The disappearance of a box of COVID-19 vaccine from the RBC Convention Centre supersite is being investigated by Winnipeg police as a possible theft.

The province said when it found the box was unaccounted for, it notified police.

The typical box size includes 450 doses, but it’s unclear if the missing box was full or not. Both types of vaccine available at the RBC site — Pfizer and Moderna — can last up to a month in the fridge.

Police confirmed they were aware of the incident and are investigating, but couldn’t provide any further details.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s COVID-19 /vaccine numbers – September 15' Manitoba’s COVID-19 /vaccine numbers – September 15
Manitoba’s COVID-19 /vaccine numbers – September 15
