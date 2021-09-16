Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia registers $341.6 million deficit for last year driven by COVID 19 costs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2021 11:12 am
The Nova Scotia flag. View image in full screen
The Nova Scotia flag. File/Global News

Nova Scotia has closed the books on the 2020-21 fiscal year, registering a pandemic-driven deficit of $341.6 million.

The figure represents a $396.6-million drop from the $55-million surplus forecast in the budget tabled in February 2020, just before COVID-19 hit.

Finance Minister Allan MacMaster says the province responded to the pandemic with close to $940 million in operating and capital spending during the fiscal year that ended March 31, helped by $413 million in federal aid.

Read more: COVID-19: Nova Scotia parents call for mandatory masks in elementary schools as cases rise

MacMaster says total expenses increased by nearly $219 million to $12.63 billion because of increased support for health-care services during the pandemic and to support various sectors of the economy.

As well, total revenues were down by $178 million because of lower tax revenue and federal transfer payments.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s net debt is now $16.4 billion.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Nova Scotia delays moving into Phase 5' COVID-19: Nova Scotia delays moving into Phase 5
COVID-19: Nova Scotia delays moving into Phase 5

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagNova Scotia tagPandemic tagmoney tagFinance Minister Allan MacMaster tag

