Quebec’s COVID-19 caseload tops 400,000, almost 800 new daily cases

Quebec recorded 782 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Thursday as hospitalizations continued to rise in the province.

The number of patients increase by six for a total of 256. This includes 87 people in intensive care units, a bump of two in the past 24-hour period.

Health officials say 18,886 shots of the novel coronavirus vaccine were administered in the past day. More than 12.6 million doses have been given since the beginning of the rollout.

When it comes to screening, 33,111 tests were conducted Tuesday. That is the latest day for which that information is available.

Quebec has reported a total of 400,625 cases over the course of the pandemic. The health crisis has killed 11,315 people to date.

To date, 382,703 people have recovered from the virus.