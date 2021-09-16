Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis goes virtual for Take Back The Night

Send this page to someone via email

Take Back The Night will be virtual for the first time.

The Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis is hosting the 34th annual event online on Thursday night, raising awareness and challenging gender and sexual-based violence.

Public educator Jensen Williams said the goal is to provide an opportunity to spark conversations about sexual violence.

“It’s really a powerful opportunity for survivors, in particular, to recognize that they’re not alone, that there are people in the community that are fighting for them, fighting to make it a safer place, fighting to prevent violence,” she said.

Williams said it is about bringing the community together and recognizing that everyone can contribute to ending sexual violence.

Williams said the pandemic has forced the organization to hold the event virtually for the first time. The event will feature performances, as well as survivors and advocates of sexual and gender-based violence.

By doing a virtual event, Williams said it allows people to join from anywhere.

“I think in some ways that being virtual has made it more accessible to the broader community, particularly to the county,” she said.

Jensen said signs have been set up along different trails throughout September to promote the event.

She added organizers have worked with the City of Guelph, the Town of Minto, the Town of Mapleton and North and Centre Wellington to set up the signs along the different trails.

Take Back the Night will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the organization’s Facebook page.