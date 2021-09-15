Napanee, Ont. mayor responds to integrity commissioner’s report

Send this page to someone via email

The town council of Napanee, Ont., has accepted a report that looked into the mayor’s involvement in a controversial land sale of town property.

In 2019, Mayor Marg Isbester did not declare a conflict of interest following the sale of Heritage Park.

The breach of conflict rules stemmed from the fact that her son owned property across from the park, and would receive enhanced drainage if the land was developed.

Isbester said she sought legal advice to help guide her through the process.

“From that advice, I then understood that during the development process of Millhouse Yard, that I was in conflict as a family member owned adjoining property that could possibly benefit from the development,” Isbester said in a statement to Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

1:04 Mayor of Napanee in hot water Mayor of Napanee in hot water

The town’s integrity commissioner found that Isbester did not try to influence the sale of the park, but says she should have declared a potential conflict.

No penalties were recommended, and town council endorsed the report.