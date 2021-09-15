Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Napanee, Ont. mayor responds to integrity commissioner’s report

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 8:47 pm
An integrity commissioner report has found that Napanee's mayor, Marg Isbester, failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest involving her son. View image in full screen
An integrity commissioner report has found that Napanee's mayor, Marg Isbester, failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest involving her son. John Lawless / Global News

The town council of Napanee, Ont., has accepted a report that looked into the mayor’s involvement in a controversial land sale of town property.

In 2019, Mayor Marg Isbester did not declare a conflict of interest following the sale of Heritage Park.

The breach of conflict rules stemmed from the fact that her son owned property across from the park, and would receive enhanced drainage if the land was developed.

Read more: No sanctions despite Napanee mayor’s failure to disclose conflict of interest: integrity report

Isbester said she sought legal advice to help guide her through the process.

“From that advice, I then understood that during the development process of Millhouse Yard, that I was in conflict as a family member owned adjoining property that could possibly benefit from the development,” Isbester said in a statement to Global News.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Mayor of Napanee in hot water' Mayor of Napanee in hot water
Mayor of Napanee in hot water

The town’s integrity commissioner found that Isbester did not try to influence the sale of the park, but says she should have declared a potential conflict.

No penalties were recommended, and town council endorsed the report.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Napanee tagReport tagConflict of Interest tagintegrity commissioner tagtown council tagMarg Isbester tagLand sale tagnapanee mayor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers