Frontenac Community Arena in Godfrey north of Kingston set to reopen

Send this page to someone via email

Call it another sign of the times. The Frontenac Community Arena will once again be open to the public.

The facility located just north of Verona, Ont., has been closed since before the pandemic. Now, after major renovations, the arena will open later this week.

With a Friday soft launch quickly approaching, workers continue to do their thing. Whether it’s new seating for dressing rooms or installing rubber matting in the stands, the clock keeps ticking as the arena gets ready to welcome folks back.

“It’s been a long two years. It’s been difficult not only for staff but for our community not having this fantastic place to be able to come and play hockey or just be together” said arena manager Tim Laprade.

1:54 Napanee arena extremely busy since reopening earlier this month Napanee arena extremely busy since reopening earlier this month – Aug 13, 2020

Laprade says the arena is truly a community hub — a people place. And now it’s a very up-to-date and modern facility.

Story continues below advertisement

“The main project that had to take place was a complete removal of the old refrigeration system with the floor,” said Laprade.

“So all the old concrete, all the old brine lines, the headers all of that had to be removed and then replaced with a new system.”

On top of that, they’ve installed new boards and new glass.

As for the price tag? Major renovations aren’t cheap.

“Overall cost was around $1,300,000,” said Laprade.

“Fortunately we received significant grants from the province and the federal government of around $980,000 and then the two townships of course contributed to the rest of the budget.”

1:48 Pandemic playing a factor in higher contractor bids on Prescott’s new arena Pandemic playing a factor in higher contractor bids on Prescott’s new arena – Jul 21, 2021

The public will be able to see where that money has gone when an official reopening ceremony takes place this Friday night at 6 p.m. After that, there will be self-guided tours as well as free skating.

Advertisement