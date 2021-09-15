Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. mass murderer David Ennis denied parole for fourth time

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 4:38 pm
David Shearing is pictured in a 1983 file photo.
David Shearing is pictured in a 1983 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ files

Warning: This story contains details that may disturb some readers. 

The man responsible for one of B.C.’s most horrifying mass murders has again been denied parole.

In August of 1982, David Shearing, who now goes by David Ennis, shot grandparents George and Edith Bentley and parents Bob and Jackie Johnson as they camped just outside Wells Gray Provincial Park in Clearwater.

He then abducted the Johnsons’ 13- and 11-year-old daughters, Janet and Karen, and spent several days torturing and sexually assaulting them before killing them.

He then put all six bodies into the Johnsons’ car and set it on fire.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Families of victims of notorious Johnson-Bentley murders fight killer’s parole application' Families of victims of notorious Johnson-Bentley murders fight killer’s parole application
Families of victims of notorious Johnson-Bentley murders fight killer’s parole application – Feb 15, 2021

Read more: Man responsible for one of B.C.’s most horrifying mass murders can apply for parole again in July

After a long, cross-Canada investigation, Ennis was arrested and later pleaded guilty to six counts of second-degree murder.

He was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years.

– More to come

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DAVID ENNIS tagDavid Ennis parole tagDavid Ennis Shearing tagDavid Shearing parole tagDavid Ennis criminal tagDavid Ennis murder history tagDavid Ennis parole denied tagdavid ennis shearing mass murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers