B.C. mass murderer David Ennis denied parole for fourth time

Warning: This story contains details that may disturb some readers.
The man responsible for one of B.C.’s most horrifying mass murders has again been denied parole.
In August of 1982, David Shearing, who now goes by David Ennis, shot grandparents George and Edith Bentley and parents Bob and Jackie Johnson as they camped just outside Wells Gray Provincial Park in Clearwater.
He then abducted the Johnsons’ 13- and 11-year-old daughters, Janet and Karen, and spent several days torturing and sexually assaulting them before killing them.
He then put all six bodies into the Johnsons’ car and set it on fire.
After a long, cross-Canada investigation, Ennis was arrested and later pleaded guilty to six counts of second-degree murder.
He was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years.
