City councillors appeal with residents to vaccinate as Hamilton’s coverage rate lags

As Hamilton struggles to boost its COVID-19 vaccination rate, city councillors are appealing to residents to take advantage of one of many, scheduled walk-in clinics.

Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge says rates in parts of her ward are among the lowest in the entire city, and she “really doesn’t understand why.”

“Everyone, please, I encourage you to get your vaccination,” says Partridge. She adds that the fourth wave of the pandemic “is crushing our hospitals and our care workers.”

Hamilton, as a whole, has fully vaccinated 74 per cent of eligible residents.

At 74 per cent, provincial data indicates that the city is tied with four other health units for the lowest two-dose vaccination rate in Ontario.

Specific to Partridge’s Ward 15, the L8B area code which includes Waterdown, has a two-dose vaccination rate of 65 per cent.

Echoing Partridge’s appeal, during a meeting of Hamilton City Council on Wednesday, was Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann.

Get vaccinated! Walk-in today for your first or second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at these locations. For clinic hours, visit: https://t.co/tbhJPeyptu pic.twitter.com/52gnpVjtYQ — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) September 15, 2021

“There are multiple vaccine clinic opportunities,” says Nann, “so that we can all remain safe, and most importantly, for those of our neighbours who are health compromised and/or had previously scheduled for surgeries that are now being cancelled.”

The rate of full vaccination of eligible residents falls to a low of 48 per cent within the L8L postal code, which covers a portion of Nann’s lower city ward.

Alongside Hamilton, Chatham-Kent, Lambton, Porcupine and Renfrew County and District are the other public health units where 74 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Haldimand-Norfolk has leap-frogged that group, reaching 75 per cent.

The top public health units, in terms of two-dose vaccination rates, are Leeds, Grenville and Lanark at 88 per cent, followed by Halton at 83 per cent.

