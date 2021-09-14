More walk-in vaccine clinics added in Hamilton at Limeridge Mall, Centre on Barton

Send this page to someone via email

Shoppers are the focus of Hamilton’s latest COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The city confirms that walk-in vaccine clinics will be held in the coming days at the Centre on Barton and Limeridge Mall.

The newly announced Centre on Barton clinics are from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Vaccinations will be offered at Limeridge Mall on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The shopping malls are just two of many locations in Hamilton, where community members born in 2009 and earlier can get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Hamilton Public Health says 74.3 per cent of eligible Hamiltonians are fully vaccinated, while 81.4 per cent have received a single dose.