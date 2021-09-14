Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

More walk-in vaccine clinics added in Hamilton at Limeridge Mall, Centre on Barton

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted September 14, 2021 2:42 pm
limeridge-mall-parking-lot View image in full screen
Walk-in, COVID-19 vaccination clinics are returning to Hamilton's Limeridge Mall this weekend. Shoppers can also get vaccinated at the Centre on Barton. Global News

Shoppers are the focus of Hamilton’s latest COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The city confirms that walk-in vaccine clinics will be held in the coming days at the Centre on Barton and Limeridge Mall.

Read more: Hamilton-Wentworth school board mandates vaccination for employees, volunteers

The newly announced Centre on Barton clinics are from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Vaccinations will be offered at Limeridge Mall on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Read more: Hamilton General’s cardiac unit cancelled surgeries amid COVID cases occupying ICUs

The shopping malls are just two of many locations in Hamilton, where community members born in 2009 and earlier can get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Public Health says 74.3 per cent of eligible Hamiltonians are fully vaccinated, while 81.4 per cent have received a single dose.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pfizer tagmoderna tagHamilton COVID-19 tagcovid-19 vaccination taglimeridge mall tagCentre on Barton taghamilton vaccine clinics tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers