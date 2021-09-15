Vancouver police ramp up search for hiker believed to be missing in Manning Park

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are ramping up their search for a hiker believed to be missing somewhere in Manning Park.

Andriy Fendrikov, 52, was reported missing earlier this week after he did not show up for work, which is out of character for him.

Vancouver police initially believed he may have ventured into the Elaho Valley, near Squamish, but have since confirmed he was seen in Manning Park on Monday.

“We have confirmed Mr. Fendrikov spoke to another hiker Monday afternoon on a trail near Snass Mountain and we believe he may still be in that area,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

Addison went on to say police are increasingly worried that Fendrikov may be lost or injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Police describe him as white, about five feet eight inches, and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing shorts, a hat, and a thin windbreaker that may be blue.

Anyone who sees Fendrikov is asked to call 911 immediately and stay with him until help arrives.

2:01 Rescued hiker shares mistakes made on mountain, and how you can avoid them Rescued hiker shares mistakes made on mountain, and how you can avoid them