Canada

Vancouver police ramp up search for hiker believed to be missing in Manning Park

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 2:40 pm
Vancouver police ramp up search for hiker believed to be missing in Manning Park - image View image in full screen

Vancouver police are ramping up their search for a hiker believed to be missing somewhere in Manning Park.

Andriy Fendrikov, 52, was reported missing earlier this week after he did not show up for work, which is out of character for him.

Vancouver police initially believed he may have ventured into the Elaho Valley, near Squamish, but have since confirmed he was seen in Manning Park on Monday.

“We have confirmed Mr. Fendrikov spoke to another hiker Monday afternoon on a trail near Snass Mountain and we believe he may still be in that area,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

Addison went on to say police are increasingly worried that Fendrikov may be lost or injured.

Police describe him as white, about five feet eight inches, and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing shorts, a hat, and a thin windbreaker that may be blue.

Anyone who sees Fendrikov is asked to call 911 immediately and stay with him until help arrives.

