Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Cool, wet forecast for final weekend of summer

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 1:49 pm
The risk of rain really ramps up across the region Friday night into early Saturday. View image in full screen
The risk of rain really ramps up across the region Friday night into early Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

Sunshine returned to the Okanagan on Thursday morning, and temperatures are expected to climb into the high teens later in the day.

However, clouds will roll back in Thursday night and stick around on Friday, with a chance of showers sliding through as daytime highs top out around 17 C, along with a bit of a breeze.

There is a chance of showers sliding into the Okanagan Thursday afternoon. View image in full screen
There is a chance of showers sliding into the Okanagan Thursday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

The final weekend of summer will be cooler and unsettled, with afternoon highs in the mid-teens and a chance of showers on Saturday, lingering into Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Election day Monday will see a return to some sunny breaks and slightly warmer temperatures, with daytime highs in the upper teens.

High teen temperatures will stick around into the middle of the week as clouds eventually roll back in.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagSunshine tagCloud tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tagShowers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers