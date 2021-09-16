Okanagan weather: Cool, wet forecast for final weekend of summer

Send this page to someone via email

Sunshine returned to the Okanagan on Thursday morning, and temperatures are expected to climb into the high teens later in the day.

However, clouds will roll back in Thursday night and stick around on Friday, with a chance of showers sliding through as daytime highs top out around 17 C, along with a bit of a breeze.

The final weekend of summer will be cooler and unsettled, with afternoon highs in the mid-teens and a chance of showers on Saturday, lingering into Sunday.

Election day Monday will see a return to some sunny breaks and slightly warmer temperatures, with daytime highs in the upper teens.

High teen temperatures will stick around into the middle of the week as clouds eventually roll back in.

