Over 30,000 more Sask. voters used advance polls compared with 2019 election

Voter turnout at Saskatchewan‘s advance polls increased when compared with numbers from the 2019 federal election.

Data provided by Elections Canada showed 182,438 people voted at advance polls when they were open from Sept. 10 to 13.

In the 2019 election, 151,723 people used advance polls.

The majority of electoral districts saw a jump in advance polls turnout compared with the last election. Only Saskatoon West recorded a decrease, with 10,959 voters compared with 12,048 two years ago.

The riding with the most advance poll voters was Regina—Lewvan with 18,740, up 4,001 voters from 2019, and Saskatoon—Grasswood with 17,767, up 3,022 voters from 2019.

Desnethé–Missinippi–Rivière Churchill is the only riding that reported a four-figure total of voters at advance polls with 5,154, an increase of 5,049 from the previous election.

Across the country, about 5,780,000 residents voted at the advance polls in this general election, according to Elections Canada.

Elections Canada noted that totals presented are estimates since some polls may not have reported yet.

More information, including a breakdown of how each riding performed, can be found at Elections Canada’s website.