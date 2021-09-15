Menu

Canada

Average home price in Canada forecast to reach $680K — up 19.9% from last year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2021 11:48 am
What's behind the trend of declining home sales and rising prices in Canada
WATCH: What's behind the trend of declining home sales and rising prices in Canada – Aug 21, 2021

The Canadian Real Estate Association is forecasting the country will wrap the year with fewer home sales than it previously predicted as it says tight supply conditions will continue to push housing costs up.

The association is forecasting about 656,300 homes will change hands this year, an almost 19 per cent increase from 2020 levels, but an almost four per cent decrease from the 682,900 it predicted earlier this year.

Read more: How credible are the election promises on housing?

The association says the record-setting number it is predicting is a downward revision because sales fell more rapidly than predicted this spring.

CREA says the national average home price is now expected to reach $680,000 this year, up 19.9 per cent from last year. The earlier forecast had predicted an average price of nearly $678,000 for 2021.

Federal leaders' debate: O'Toole claims Liberals will tax primary home sales, Trudeau says it's untrue
Federal leaders’ debate: O’Toole claims Liberals will tax primary home sales, Trudeau says it’s untrue

Canadian home sales are forecast to fall by 12.1 per cent to around 577,000 in 2022, while prices are expected to rise by 5.6 per cent on an annual basis to reach about $718,000 next year.

The new forecast came as CREA says month-over-month home sales edged back by 0.5 per cent to 48,379 in August. Compared with a year ago, home sales last month were down 14 per cent.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
