Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick report on youth suicide points to shortage of mental health specialists

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2021 11:13 am
The report by the office of the Child, Youth and Seniors Advocate was prompted by the death of 16-year-old Lexi Daken, who took her life in February less than a week after seeking help at a Fredericton hospital. View image in full screen
The report by the office of the Child, Youth and Seniors Advocate was prompted by the death of 16-year-old Lexi Daken, who took her life in February less than a week after seeking help at a Fredericton hospital. Submitted by Chris Daken

A new report on youth suicide prevention and mental health services in New Brunswick calls for the appointment of a minister for children and youth.

The report by the office of the Child, Youth and Seniors Advocate was prompted by the death of 16-year-old Lexi Daken, who took her life in February less than a week after seeking help at a Fredericton hospital.

Read more: Report prompted by Lexi Daken’s death into N.B. youth mental health services delayed

Advocate Norm Bosse says the memory of Lexi gave power to the report, and now it must motivate the people who need to make the necessary changes.

The review found a chronic shortage of psychologists and psychiatrists in the province and a lack of standardized suicide risk assessment in emergency rooms.

Story continues below advertisement

Other recommendations include the creation of a provincial strategy for child and youth rights and development of an action plan for child and youth mental health and suicide prevention.

The 108-page report was released today in Fredericton.

Click to play video: 'Lexi Daken’s family to be given limited access to her medical records' Lexi Daken’s family to be given limited access to her medical records
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Mental Health tagLexi Daken tagNew Brunswick mental health tagYouth Suicide Prevention tagNB Child youth and seniors advocate tagNB mental health tagNew Brunswick child youth and seniors advocate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers