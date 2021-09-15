SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

90% of those attending St. Lawrence campuses say they are fully vaccinated

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 11:26 am
The schools says 90 per cent of those accessing campus have attested to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. View image in full screen
The schools says 90 per cent of those accessing campus have attested to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Global News

St. Lawrence College has released data from its recent “vaccine passport” process, and says the vast majority of respondents attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

After recently switching about 50 per cent of its courses online, the college has been focusing on asking students and staff coming to campus their vaccine status. According to a statement from the school, about 4,700 people, or 40 per cent of its college population, are currently accessing campuses in person.

Read more: St. Lawrence College pivoting back to online learning for some classes

So far, 90 per cent of those asked have attested to being fully vaccinated, the college said.

The school has yet to clarify whether it’s asked for proof of vaccination through its vaccine passport process.

Story continues below advertisement

For the fall semester, anyone accessing campus must be fully vaccinated or have regular rapid antigen tests with negative results.

St. Lawrence College CEO and president Glenn Vollebregt says the school has been running vaccination clinics on campus to help students and staff access second doses.

Read more: Nearly all Queen’s students, staff report full COVID-19 vaccination status

Screening at college entrances is also in place.

The school did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Click to play video: 'Large gatherings continue in Kingston’s University District' Large gatherings continue in Kingston’s University District
Large gatherings continue in Kingston’s University District
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagSt. Lawrence College tagCOVID vaccine status tagCOVID-19 vaccination status tagSt. Lawrence College vaccination rates tagSt. Lawrence College vaccines tagvaccine rates st. lawrence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers