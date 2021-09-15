90% of those attending St. Lawrence campuses say they are fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

St. Lawrence College has released data from its recent “vaccine passport” process, and says the vast majority of respondents attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

After recently switching about 50 per cent of its courses online, the college has been focusing on asking students and staff coming to campus their vaccine status. According to a statement from the school, about 4,700 people, or 40 per cent of its college population, are currently accessing campuses in person.

So far, 90 per cent of those asked have attested to being fully vaccinated, the college said.

The school has yet to clarify whether it’s asked for proof of vaccination through its vaccine passport process.

For the fall semester, anyone accessing campus must be fully vaccinated or have regular rapid antigen tests with negative results.

St. Lawrence College CEO and president Glenn Vollebregt says the school has been running vaccination clinics on campus to help students and staff access second doses.

Screening at college entrances is also in place.

The school did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

