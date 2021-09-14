WorkSafeBC investigating near-miss crane incident in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two months after a deadly crane accident in Kelowna, B.C., that claimed five lives, a near-miss incident occurred Monday at another construction site in the city.

On Monday afternoon, a piece of steel equipment fell from a crane, crashing to the ground.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m., along the 1100 block of Sunset Drive — the One Water Street tower that’s across from Prospera Place.

One worker at the site told Global News that the equipment landed close to a group of workers.

The president and CEO of Kerkhoff Construction called the incident very serious, but highly unusual.

WorkSafe BC is on site investigating to determine how and why the piece of equipment fell.

“WorkSafeBC’s prevention and investigations teams responded to the incident, and an investigation has been launched,” WorkSafeBC told Global News.

“The purpose of our investigation is to identify the cause of the incident, including any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future.”

WorkSafeBC said it wouldn’t be able to provide any additional details while the investigation is underway.

