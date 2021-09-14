Menu

Canada

Health officials report three new cases of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2021 4:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Petition calls for masks to remain in Nova Scotia schools' Petition calls for masks to remain in Nova Scotia schools
With the highly transmissible Delta variant continuing to spread among unvaccinated people, parents of children under the age of 12 are petitioning the province to keep masks mandatory in schools until that vulnerable population can get vaccinated. Alexa MacLean has the details.

Prince Edward Island health officials are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today.

Two new cases involve students under the age of 19 at Stratford Elementary School who are close contacts of a previously reported infection.

The third case involves a person in their 30s who recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.

Read more: P.E.I. temporarily shutting down Charlottetown schools amid ‘concerning’ student outbreak

Prince Edward Island has 22 active reported COVID-19 infections.

Officials say any resident or visitor experiencing even mild symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested.

Meanwhile, the province has launched a pilot project offering home COVID-19 testing for children under 12 who live in rural areas.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2021.

