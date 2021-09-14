Health officials report three new cases of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island health officials are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today.

Two new cases involve students under the age of 19 at Stratford Elementary School who are close contacts of a previously reported infection.

The third case involves a person in their 30s who recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.

Prince Edward Island has 22 active reported COVID-19 infections.

Officials say any resident or visitor experiencing even mild symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested.

Meanwhile, the province has launched a pilot project offering home COVID-19 testing for children under 12 who live in rural areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2021.