15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region on Wednesday

Waterloo Public Health reported 15 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 19,286.

The agency says that 12 of those cases are from Monday, while three others are from previous days.

This is the lowest number of new cases reported in the area in three weeks, and drops the rolling seven-day average number of new cases back down to 24.4.

For the second straight day, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area, leaving the death toll at 292, including three victims this month.

Another 28 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 18,802.

This leaves the area with 189 active COVID-19 cases, a big drop from the 202 reported on Monday.

Thirteen of those cases are people who are in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, a number which includes nine patients who are intensive care.

There are now six active outbreaks after one was declared at a construction site involving two people.

On the other end of things, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations being conducted in Waterloo Region continues to peter out.

The region’s vaccine task force says there have now been 840,486 vaccinations conducted in the area, 1,179 more than it announced Monday.

The agency says there have 411,458 residents are now fully vaccinated, which is 980 more than it reported on Monday.

It says that 69.87 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated, a number which climbs to 81.14 per cent when including just those who are eligible.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 577 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 575,796.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said of the new cases, 452 are in those who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 125 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

For comparison, last Tuesday 564 cases were reported.

Seven additional deaths were also announced on Sept. 14, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,624. Officials said six of the deaths occurred within the past month, while one occurred more than one month ago and was added due to a data-clean up.

A total of 560,069 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 683.

*With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

