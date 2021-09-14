B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix to hold media availability Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, is set to provide an update to the media and the public Tuesday afternoon.

Dix will be speaking at 1 p.m. to provide an update on BC Emergency Health Services and recruitment in northern British Columbia.

That will be live-streamed in the post above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Dix’s availability comes one day after the province announced all health-care workers in B.C. must be immunized against COVID-19 to work in a health-care facility in any part of the province.

This new measure, announced by the provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, will come into effect on Oct. 26, and will apply to anyone working in acute and community care, along with people who work in home care.

In addition, about 15,000 people in B.C. will have started receiving an invitation to get a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As a result of their medical condition, people who are immune-compromised have a reduced capacity to respond effectively to any vaccine,” she said.

“To these people, a third dose is needed to get that protection that the rest of us get from the regular dose schedule.”

It will be a requirement for all workers, physicians, contractors and volunteers, Henry added.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 1 p.m.