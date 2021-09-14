SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix to hold media availability Tuesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 2:05 pm
Health Minister Adrian Dix looks during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., in this file photo. View image in full screen
Health Minister Adrian Dix looks during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C.’s Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, is set to provide an update to the media and the public Tuesday afternoon.

Dix will be speaking at 1 p.m. to provide an update on BC Emergency Health Services and recruitment in northern British Columbia.

That will be live-streamed in the post above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Click to play video: 'B.C. officials announce new vaccine orders for health care workers' B.C. officials announce new vaccine orders for health care workers
B.C. officials announce new vaccine orders for health care workers

Read more: All B.C. health-care workers must be vaccinated against COVID by Oct. 26: officials

Dix’s availability comes one day after the province announced all health-care workers in B.C. must be immunized against COVID-19 to work in a health-care facility in any part of the province.

This new measure, announced by the provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, will come into effect on Oct. 26, and will apply to anyone working in acute and community care, along with people who work in home care.

Click to play video: 'B.C. officials announce severely immunocompromised people will receive third dose of vaccine' B.C. officials announce severely immunocompromised people will receive third dose of vaccine
B.C. officials announce severely immunocompromised people will receive third dose of vaccine

Read more: Third COVID shot needed for severely immunocompromised people, B.C. officials say

In addition, about 15,000 people in B.C. will have started receiving an invitation to get a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This group of people is considered severely immunocompromised, Henry said Monday.

“As a result of their medical condition, people who are immune-compromised have a reduced capacity to respond effectively to any vaccine,” she said.

“To these people, a third dose is needed to get that protection that the rest of us get from the regular dose schedule.”

It will be a requirement for all workers, physicians, contractors and volunteers, Henry added.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 1 p.m. 

