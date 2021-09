Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are asking for help in locating a missing woman.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said 39-year-old Melissa Beardwood was last seen on Sept. 10.

A photo of her was also provided, but no details were given about what she was last wearing or if she is in a vehicle.

It’s also not known where Beardwood was last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 519-824-1212.

