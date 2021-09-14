SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Quebec adds 633 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Rapid testing begins in some Montreal-area schools' COVID-19: Rapid testing begins in some Montreal-area schools
Starting Monday, 72 schools in the Greater Montreal region began rapid testing for COVID-19 as cases begin to climb in schools across the province. As Global's Phil Carpenter explains, while the roll out of rapid testing in schools comes as welcome news, some wonder why extra staff is not being hired to undertake the task.

Quebec reported 633 new cases and seven additional deaths Tuesday related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The province saw hospitalizations rise by three to 230. Health officials say 78 of those patients are in intensive care units, a bump of three compared to the previous day.

Another 15,213 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine were administered since the last update, including 14,116 in the past 24-hour period. More than 12.6 million shots have been given to date.

Read more: Montreal Alouettes head coach in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

When it comes to screening, the most recent information shows 21,079 tests were conducted Sunday.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, Quebec has recorded a total of 399,058 cases and 11,312 deaths.

The number of recoveries stood at 381,505 as of Tuesday.

