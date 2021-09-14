Quebec adds 633 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 633 new cases and seven additional deaths Tuesday related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The province saw hospitalizations rise by three to 230. Health officials say 78 of those patients are in intensive care units, a bump of three compared to the previous day.

Another 15,213 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine were administered since the last update, including 14,116 in the past 24-hour period. More than 12.6 million shots have been given to date.

When it comes to screening, the most recent information shows 21,079 tests were conducted Sunday.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, Quebec has recorded a total of 399,058 cases and 11,312 deaths.

The number of recoveries stood at 381,505 as of Tuesday.