Nearly all Queen’s students, staff report full COVID-19 vaccination status

Queen’s University says the vast majority of students and staff members say they are fully vaccinated.

According to a statement from the school sent out Monday, 96 per cent of employees and 94 per cent of students say they have received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccines.

“Over 6,000 more Queen’s community members declared their vaccination status this week, bringing the total number of students and employees reporting to over 32,200,” the school said.

So far, 1.4 per cent of students and 1.1 per cent of employees have stated they are not vaccinated. About 5 per cent of students and 3 per cent of staff say they are partially vaccinated, Queen says.

Story continues below advertisement

Queen’s University implemented a mandatory vaccine policy in late August. The policy requires all those visiting campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university gave staff and students until Monday to answer whether they are vaccinated with at least their first dose through a form filled out online. This must be done before they are allowed to come to campus. They were also able to show proof of vaccination through the online form.

The final deadline to show proof of both doses is Oct. 15, the university says.

“After Oct. 15, individuals who have not received their final required dose of vaccine or have not received an approved accommodation under the Ontario Human Rights Code will not be permitted to participate in in-person university activities,” the university said Monday.

The school said it will provide updated numbers later on in the week once school officials parse through all responses given Monday.

1:50 Group of Queen’s University students start petition against vaccine mandate Group of Queen’s University students start petition against vaccine mandate – Sep 1, 2021