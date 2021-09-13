“Significant” amount of methadone stolen in North End robbery

Winnipeg police are warning of a “significant quantity” of methadone stolen Monday afternoon.
Police say the drugs were taken from a building in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. Monday.
The methadone was in a litre-sized bottle and police say it poses a risk to the community and potential overdoses.
Methadone is used most commonly to treat addiction to other opioid drugs such as heroin.
Anyone with knowledge is asked to call 204-986-6222 or 204-786-TIPS.
If the bottle is located, police are asking you to call 911.
