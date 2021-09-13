Menu

Crime

“Significant” amount of methadone stolen in North End robbery

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 11:24 pm
“Significant” amount of methadone stolen in North End robbery - image View image in full screen
File photo, Global News

Winnipeg police are warning of a “significant quantity” of methadone stolen Monday afternoon.

Police say the drugs were taken from a building in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

The methadone was in a litre-sized bottle and police say it poses a risk to the community and potential overdoses.

READ MORE: Winnipeg opioid crisis taking lives, taxing resources

Methadone is used most commonly to treat addiction to other opioid drugs such as heroin.

Anyone with knowledge is asked to call 204-986-6222 or 204-786-TIPS.

If the bottle is located, police are asking you to call 911.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
