SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

B.C. man puts COVID-19 vaccine card QR code on T-shirt

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 9:47 pm
BC-covid-19-card View image in full screen
James Immler ordered a T-shirt with his vaccine QR card printed on. Submitted

A Delta, B.C., man won’t have to pull out his cellphone or a piece of paper when asked to show his COVID-19 vaccine card.

James Immler has had his vaccine QR code printed on a T-shirt.

Click to play video: 'How to get and download B.C.’s vaccine card' How to get and download B.C.’s vaccine card
How to get and download B.C.’s vaccine card

He said he ordered it through a retailer’s online photo lab.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s perfect,” Immler said. “I put it on the back as well so they can get me in a restaurant coming and going, because I’m not afraid of anything.

Click to play video: 'B.C. vaccine card a concern for some restaurants' B.C. vaccine card a concern for some restaurants
B.C. vaccine card a concern for some restaurants

“To me, my freedom is health, so that’s what I’m focusing on. I think it’s a great concept. I’ve been thinking that some kind of a vaccine certification right from the beginning would be an important thing to have, so here we are.”

Immler says when he picked up his daughter at school he got a bit of flak from one person, but everyone else thought it was cool.

Read more: B.C.’s vaccine card comes into effect Monday. Here’s what you need to know

He says he’s tested the QR code and it scans fine, as long as he sucks in his stomach.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagBC COVID-19 tagBC Vaccine Card tagBC COVID-19 vaccine card tagBC vaccine card t-shirt tagBC vaccine QR code tagVaccine card t-shirt tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers