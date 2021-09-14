New pictures of Pembina Highway graffiti suspect released

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released new images of the suspect said to be involved in vandalism that left multiple businesses along Pembina Highway with hateful graffiti such as racist symbols spray painted on their sidewalks, windows and doors.

On July 29, the Winnipeg Police Service released information regarding the vandalism.

Read more: Swastikas among hateful messaging found on vandalized Pembina Highway businesses

The graffiti was spread on the front windows of neighbouring businesses in the strip mall at 1875 Pembina Hwy.

Police say the investigation was then turned over to hate crimes investigators with the Major Crimes Unit.

As a result of the previous vandalism information coming to light investigators say, several other businesses have made reports of similar acts of vandalism and provided additional images of a suspect.

The Major Crimes Unit is again requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this male suspect. Below are new images, as well as the previous images that have already been released.

Photos of the vandalism suspect. WPS

— with files from Shane Gibson