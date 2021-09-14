Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

New pictures of Pembina Highway graffiti suspect released

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 8:04 am
Photos of the vandalism suspect. View image in full screen
Photos of the vandalism suspect. WPS

Police have released new images of the suspect said to be involved in vandalism that left multiple businesses along Pembina Highway with hateful graffiti such as racist symbols spray painted on their sidewalks, windows and doors.

On July 29, the Winnipeg Police Service released information regarding the vandalism.

Read more: Swastikas among hateful messaging found on vandalized Pembina Highway businesses

The graffiti was spread on the front windows of neighbouring businesses in the strip mall at 1875 Pembina Hwy.

Police say the investigation was then turned over to hate crimes investigators with the Major Crimes Unit.

Click to play video: 'Hate crime investigators reach out to public to ID Winnipeg vandal' Hate crime investigators reach out to public to ID Winnipeg vandal
Story continues below advertisement

As a result of the previous vandalism information coming to light investigators say, several other businesses have made reports of similar acts of vandalism and provided additional images of a suspect.

The Major Crimes Unit is again requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this male suspect. Below are new images, as well as the previous images that have already been released.

Photos of the vandalism suspect.
Photos of the vandalism suspect. WPS
Photos of the vandalism suspect. View image in full screen
Photos of the vandalism suspect. WPS

 

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Shane Gibson

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg Police Service tagHate Crime tagWPS tagPembina Highway tagnew photos released of graffiti suspect in Winnipeg tagVandalism suspect tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers