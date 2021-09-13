SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

FC Edmonton requires fans to be fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2021 2:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta health minister grilled over COVID-19 vaccine passport hesitancy' Alberta health minister grilled over COVID-19 vaccine passport hesitancy
Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro was grilled again by reporters Friday over the province’s hesitation to adopt COVID-19 vaccine passports.

FC Edmonton will soon require spectators to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test before entering Clarke Stadium.

The Canadian Premier League club made the announcement on Monday.

FC Edmonton said it made the announcement in line with other CPL clubs as well as other local teams, venues and events.

Read more: Cavalry FC unbeaten in six games following win over FC Edmonton

The soccer team said it wants to provide a level of comfort and safety to fans attending matches at Clarke Stadium in the wake of the increase in the COVID-19 Delta variant.

FC Edmonton said its upcoming match against Cavalry FC on Sept. 29 will be the first date the measure will be in place.

Story continues below advertisement

All FC Edmonton front office staff, game day staff, stadium staff and event staff will be required to follow the same measures when working home matches.

Read more: Edmonton Elks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test from fans

As policies become finalized, the club will release additional details for fans to know what to expect before coming to the stadium.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagEdmonton sports tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta COVID-19 tagSoccer tagCanadian Premier League tagFC Edmonton tagEdmonton soccer tagClarke Stadium tagFC Edmonton soccer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers