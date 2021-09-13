Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Good Samaritans assaulted in Thunder Bay after trying to help woman in distress

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2021 2:43 pm
Police say they were called to the area of Beverly Street and Darwin Crescent late Friday night after reports of an injured woman. View image in full screen
Police say they were called to the area of Beverly Street and Darwin Crescent late Friday night after reports of an injured woman. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Thunder Bay police say they are investigating a violent robbery than left two people in hospital over the weekend.

Police say they were called to the area of Beverly Street and Darwin Crescent late Friday night after reports of an injured woman.

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog clears 2 Thunder Bay police officers after suspect injured in bar brawl

Officers found the injured woman and, shortly afterwards, found an injured man, both of whom appeared to have been assaulted.

Police say the pair were walking together when they heard a female who appeared to be shouting for help from a dark area of the parking lot of the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium.

When the pair went to check on the woman in apparent distress they were attacked by an unknown man on a bicycle.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Thunder Bay police start using body cameras, in-car cameras to come

Police say the male victim has since been released from the hospital, but the female victim is still in hospital.

Investigators say the exact extent of her injuries are unknown but they are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

Click to play video: 'Review says “racism exists at all levels” of Thunder Bay Police Service' Review says “racism exists at all levels” of Thunder Bay Police Service
Review says “racism exists at all levels” of Thunder Bay Police Service – Dec 12, 2018
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Thunder Bay tagThunder Bay Police tagThunder bay crime tagThunder Bay assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers