Police watchdog organization investigating arrest by Winnipeg cops that led to orbital fracture

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking into an incident Sept. 7 that led to a broken bone in a man’s eye socket.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said they were informed by Winnipeg police about an arrest on Waverley Street in which officers used force, and a suspect sustained a serious injury.

The man was taken to Health Sciences Centre, where it was determined he had sustained an orbital fracture.

Because the fracture is considered a serious injury under IIU regulations, the organization is mandated to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

Story continues below advertisement

2:14 Manitoba RCMP officer who knelt on man’s neck used unjustified force: testimony Manitoba RCMP officer who knelt on man’s neck used unjustified force: testimony – Aug 30, 2021