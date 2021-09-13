Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police watchdog organization investigating arrest by Winnipeg cops that led to orbital fracture

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 2:45 pm
IIU Director Zane Tessler. View image in full screen
IIU Director Zane Tessler. Global News / File

Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking into an incident Sept. 7 that led to a broken bone in a man’s eye socket.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said they were informed by Winnipeg police about an arrest on Waverley Street in which officers used force, and a suspect sustained a serious injury.

Read more: Suspect’s internal injuries after chase with Winnipeg police triggers IIU investigation

The man was taken to Health Sciences Centre, where it was determined he had sustained an orbital fracture.

Because the fracture is considered a serious injury under IIU regulations, the organization is mandated to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP officer who knelt on man’s neck used unjustified force: testimony' Manitoba RCMP officer who knelt on man’s neck used unjustified force: testimony
Manitoba RCMP officer who knelt on man’s neck used unjustified force: testimony – Aug 30, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagIIU tagcrime in winnipeg tagIndependent Investigation Unit taginjury during arrest tagPolice Investigated tagorbital fracture tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers