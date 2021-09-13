Police watchdog organization investigating arrest by Winnipeg cops that led to orbital fracture

Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking into an incident Sept. 7 that led to a broken bone in a man’s eye socket.
The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said they were informed by Winnipeg police about an arrest on Waverley Street in which officers used force, and a suspect sustained a serious injury.
The man was taken to Health Sciences Centre, where it was determined he had sustained an orbital fracture.
Because the fracture is considered a serious injury under IIU regulations, the organization is mandated to investigate.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.
