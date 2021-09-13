Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CP Rail bid superior to CN Rail deal, Kansas City Southern board rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2021 7:40 am
Click to play video: 'Market and Business Report: August 13, 2021' Market and Business Report: August 13, 2021
WATCH: Market and Business Report: August 13, 2021 – Aug 13, 2021

The board of Kansas City Southern has ruled that a takeover offer from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. is a superior proposal to its agreement with Canadian National Railway Co.

As a result, the U.S. railway says it plans to terminate its deal with CN and sign a definitive agreement with CP Rail which has made a proposal valued at about US$31 billion including debt.

Read more: U.S. regulator denies CN Rail’s use of trust in deal to buy Kanas City Southern

CN has five business days to make changes to its offer to win back the support of the KCS board.

CN’s offer is valued at about US$33.6 billion including debt, but the U.S. Surface Transportation Board dealt it a setback last month when it rejected CN’s plan to use a voting trust to complete the deal, something it approved for CP Rail.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kansas City Southern reaffirms support for CN bid, but may delay vote

The trust would allow KCS shareholders to be paid before the U.S. regulator completes its review of the proposed takeover.

CP Rail had signed a deal in March to buy KCS, but CN topped that offer and secured support from the KCS board for its proposal in May.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CN Rail tagCP Rail tagKansas City Southern tagcn rail stock tagcp rail stock tagkansas city southern stock tagkansas city southern takeover tagKC southern tagkansas city southern bid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers