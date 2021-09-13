Menu

Canada

London’s Western University investigating reports of sexual violence on campus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2021 6:44 am
Students walk across campus at Western University in London, Ontario. View image in full screen
Students walk across campus at Western University in London, Ontario. Geoff Robins / The Canadian Press

LONDON, Ont. — Officials with a university in southwestern Ontario say they have increased security on campus and in student residences following reports of sexual violence.

Western University in London, Ont., has not provided details of the alleged incidents, but said it is “investigating reports from this weekend.”

A statement from Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president of housing and ancillary services, notes that the school will not tolerate sexual violence.

Read more: COVID-19: Western University update shows 98% of students, 97% of faculty are vaccinated

Alleyne says that while an investigation is underway, those facing complaints are “sanctioned, which can include removal from campus.”

He says the school has not received any formal complaints from alleged victims.

A spokeswoman for the London Police Service says officers have not been notified of the allegations, so they are not currently investigating.

Last week was Orientation Week at the university.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
